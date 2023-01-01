Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

GTBIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

