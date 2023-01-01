Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64,040.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,109,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
