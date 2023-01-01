Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.90. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 14,654 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.6% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 30,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,543,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after buying an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,307,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 342,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

