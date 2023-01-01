Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 3%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.24. 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,133,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.