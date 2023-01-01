Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 3%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.24. 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,133,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

