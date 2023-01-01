Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,836,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $114.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

