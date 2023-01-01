Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $3,098,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 40.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HAE opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

