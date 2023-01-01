Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 367,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $71,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 211.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,199 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9,594.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,580.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 143,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.