Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

