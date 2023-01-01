Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hawaiian news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

See Also

