Head to Head Contrast: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 0.96 $772.40 million $5.65 10.11 Masonite International $2.60 billion 0.69 $94.50 million $6.95 11.60

Profitability

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Masonite International. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masonite International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84% Masonite International 5.54% 34.45% 10.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and Masonite International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 2 2 0 2.50 Masonite International 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus target price of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Masonite International has a consensus target price of $97.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Fortune Brands Innovations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Masonite International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masonite International beats Fortune Brands Innovations on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDF and wood cut-stock components, critical door components, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Premdor, Masonite Architectural, Marshfield-Algoma, USA Wood Door, Solidor, Residor, Nicedor, Door-Stop International, Harring Doors, National Hickman, Graham-Maiman, Louisiana Millwork, Baillargeon, and BWI to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through wholesale, retail, and direct distribution channels. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

