Head to Head Survey: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26% Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Portillo’s 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 54.29%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.31%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Risk & Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.33 -$2.11 million $0.05 270.65 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.29 $5.99 million ($0.35) -46.63

Portillo’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Portillo’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.