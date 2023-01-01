Head-To-Head Survey: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of IBEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $493.57 million 0.92 $22.99 million $1.29 19.26 TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.40 $78.00 million $0.69 28.68

This table compares IBEX and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IBEX and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 3 0 2.75 TELUS International (Cda) 0 5 6 0 2.55

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $27.36, indicating a potential upside of 38.27%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.73% 28.36% 9.52% TELUS International (Cda) 7.59% 17.02% 8.08%

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

