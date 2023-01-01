Head-To-Head Survey: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) versus Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.79, suggesting a potential upside of 112.40%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.34 -$483.94 million ($0.50) -9.22 Bit Digital $96.08 million 0.52 $4.86 million ($0.75) -0.80

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bit Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -26.64% -7.85% -3.14% Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05%

Volatility & Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Bit Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.