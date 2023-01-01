Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
