Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

