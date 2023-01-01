Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.72. Hello Group shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 7,080 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.