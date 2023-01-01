Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading Down 3.8%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.42 and last traded at $61.44. 2,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 96,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $673.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Heska by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Heska by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Heska by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Heska by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

