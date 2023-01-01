Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.85 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

