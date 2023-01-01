HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.35

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $523.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

