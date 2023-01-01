HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 68 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
HilleVax Stock Up 6.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.43. Equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.