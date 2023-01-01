HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 68 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

HilleVax Stock Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.43. Equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

