Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 14,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 837,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. StockNews.com raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 748,145 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 71.1% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 504,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 269.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 419,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

