Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $82,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

