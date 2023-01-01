Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.