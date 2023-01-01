Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $82,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.