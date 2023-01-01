Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 498,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Hub Group stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

