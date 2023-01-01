Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Down 2.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.92. 137,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,257,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$393.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,228,440.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

