Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 171,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,625,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

