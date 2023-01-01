HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 4.4%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.