HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Stock Up 2.9 %

HUYA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $940.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.94 million.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

