iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on iCAD to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get iCAD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $4,041,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 880,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 162.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 198,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 31.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 50.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.