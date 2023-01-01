iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICAD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.83 on Friday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. On average, research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

