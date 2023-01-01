iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 506,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $878.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

