iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 3.1%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 506,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $878.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.60.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

