Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average of $203.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

