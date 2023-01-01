Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.94. Immatics shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 3,453 shares traded.

Immatics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $663.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 529,325 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

