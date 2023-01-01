Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.94. Immatics shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 3,453 shares traded.

Immatics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Immatics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 529,325 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

