Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.81) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 770 ($9.29) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 725 ($8.75) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

IFJPY opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Informa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

