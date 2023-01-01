Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

