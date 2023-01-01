Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

