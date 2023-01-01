Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells $34,195.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $34,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at $778,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $50,050.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $53,060.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.00 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,881 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,629 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

