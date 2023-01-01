Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 5,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,229,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.