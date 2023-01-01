Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,343.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

