Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRRX opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 451,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 101,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

