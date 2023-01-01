Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $81.46.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,778,003. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,850,000 after acquiring an additional 569,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

