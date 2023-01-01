Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $92.83 Average PT from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,778,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

