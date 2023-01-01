International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Down 3%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.15 and last traded at C$15.16. Approximately 103,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 122,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.45.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

