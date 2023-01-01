Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $265.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $366.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

