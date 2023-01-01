Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.78 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

