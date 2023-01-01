Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 186,423 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.55.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
