Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 186,423 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

