Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.49 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

