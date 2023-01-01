Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.49 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.